Middlesbrough defender becomes South Shields fourth summer signing

South Shields have added another new face to their squad ahead of the new National League North season.

South Shields new boy Cain Sykes has revealed he knew his decision to join the Mariners was ‘a no-brainer’ after holding conversations with new manager Ian Watson.

The former Middlesbrough academy defender became Watson’s fourth signing of his first summer in charge after following in the footsteps of Gateshead defender Robbie Tinkler, Hartlepool United wing-back Dan Dodds and Sunderland midfielder Caden Kelly by putting pen-to-paper with the National League North club.

South Shields have completed a deal to sign Middlesbrough defender Cain Sykes (photo South Shields FC) | South Shields FC

The versatile defender featured alongside the likes of Sonny Finch and Hayden Hackney during his time within Boro’s academy but unused substitute appearances in a Championship defeat against Luton Town, a Carabao Cup loss at Blackpool and FA Cup ties against Brentford and Mansfield Town were the closest he came to seeing senior action.

Sykes was released by Boro after an injury-hit season limited the 22-year-old to just four Premier League 2 appearances last season - and he is now hoping to make up for lost time after being convinced to join the Mariners by the ambition they have shown and a frank chat with new boss Watson.

“I am over the moon,” explained the defender after putting pen-to-paper.

“It’s taken a couple of weeks to come to the decision but I am happy to be here now. It was like a rollercoaster (at Middlesbrough). I had a couple of injuries but the staff, the physios and the coaching staff were brilliant so I can’t really fault that.

“The gaffer (South Shields manager Ian Watson) got in touch about three weeks ago expressing that he wanted me to come and when he spoke about how he wanted to play it was just a no-brainer really. What convinced me was how ambitious the club is, where they want to be and the conversations with the manager was simply how he wants to play football and it suits me down to the ground.”

Meanwhile, the Mariners have finalised their plans for their pre-season schedule by confirming they will host Newcastle United Under-21s on Sunday, August 8.