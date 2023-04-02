Former Hebburn Town captain eager to replicate Hornets Wembley win with Gateshead

Former Hebburn Town captain Louis Storey will walk out at Wembley Stadium once again after helping Gateshead into the final of the FA Trophy.

Just under three years have passed since Storey led out the Hornets at the home football and played a major role in their dramatic 3-2 win over Consett in the FA Vase Final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Storey celebrates after scoring Gateshead’s first goal in their 3-0 home win against Dagenham & Redbridge (photo Charles Waugh)

Now the former Newcastle United academy defender will get a chance to add more silverware to his haul after Gateshead came through a dramatic penalty shoot-out against National League rivals Barnet to secure their first ever FA Trophy Final appearance. The Heed looked well on the way to a day under the famous arch when Storey, Greg Olley and Adam Campbell put them three goals in front with just minutes to go until half-time.

But the Bees came roaring back to force the tie into penalties as a Harry Pritchard brace followed a powerful header from Harry Smith. Gateshead keeper James Montgomery came to the fore in shoot-out as he saved from Nicke Kabamba and Ryan De Havilland and set up Storey to fire home the decisive penalty and send his side to Wembley.

Speaking after the game, he told The Gazette: “I was tempted to mention to the group before the game (about Wembley) but didn’t want to go too emotional. There’s not a feeling that can be described when you see loved ones there and you see guys that spend their own time dedicating to the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a smile there you can never ever repay and it’s a feeling that is incredible. To get there, to do a little bit more, luckily I had that experience with Hebburn, but I’m at a new football club, I’ve got a new bond with a new club and I’ll be determined to have the same experiences and success for those guys, for the community and everyone associated with the fans.”