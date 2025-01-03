Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is a busy weekend across both divisions in the Ebac Northern League.

Kennie Malia has challenged his Jarrow players to continue what he described as ‘a fantastic season’ by picking up an invaluable three points against promotion rivals Horden CW on Saturday.

Malia’s men sit in third place in the Northern League Division Two table and are three points shy of their visitors, who currently lead the race for promotion into the top tier after losing just one of their 28 league games so far this season. Just over a week has passed since Jarrow battled to a 1-1 at Horden and Malia believes he saw enough in that game to help his put together a plan to collect a more lucrative reward when they two sides meet at Perth Green this weekend.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He told The Gazette: “We would absolutely love to start 2025 with three points in a big game against a strong side. It’s been a fantastic season so far for us so far but we now want to keep it going in the last 14 games of the season. We got a point against Horden last week and there were a lot of positives from that game that we will take into Saturday and help us come up with a game plan to hopefully take all three points.”

Malia confirmed Jonny Bainbridge and Ryan Hardie are both doubts for the game but Lutfur Karim will come back into contention once against after he served a suspension in last week’s narrow 2-1 win at play-off contenders Esh Winning.

Crooks wants more from improving Boldon

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks is frustrated by his side’s lack of game-time in recent weeks as he faces up to the prospect of yet another free weekend.

The Villa outfit have put together an improved run of form in recent weeks after following up their 5-0 Boxing Day demolition of fellow strugglers Washington with a 4-1 home win against Grangetown Boys Club last weekend. Those results have taken Boldon out of the bottom three in Division Two and they are now looking at reigning in the clubs immediately above them in the table ahead of a quickfire reunion at Washington on Saturday afternoon.

However, attempts to continue building momentum will be frustrated as the visit to Northern Area is quickly followed by a two-week wait for their next league game - although Boldon will face Division One club Whitley Bay in the Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup on Wednesday week.

For Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer, the frustration is all too evident as they look to grown confidence and belief amongst their squad over the second half of a challenging season.

He told The Gazette: “We are looking forward to getting another game in before another pointless blank week in our schedule next weekend. We will head into the game looking to make it three wins in a row and we are confident we are do that after our last two performances and results.”

Crooks and Palmer have a number of decisions to make over their starting eleven after several players impressed in their last two wins.