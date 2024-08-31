Moore happy with FA Cup progress as Hebburn Town claim revenge win at Workington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Joe Posthill goal was enough to help Hebburn Town progress into the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore was a happy man after his side exacted revenge for their Bank Holiday Monday defeat against Workington by sending the Reds out of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets looked set to continue their fine start to their first season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division earlier this week when Bailey Adamson’s first goal for the club put them ahead at Borough Park - but late efforts from Jamie Allen and Ben McCarron ensured the points remained in Cumbria. However, Moore’s men made no mistake on Saturday as summer signing Joe Posthill got off the mark with his first goal and that was enough to ensure Hebburn claimed a hard-earned win over their step three rivals and secured a place in Monday’s second qualifying round draw.

Hebburn Town celebrate after Joe Posthill scores the goal that gave them a 1-0 win in an FA Cup first qualifying round tie at Workington (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Moore reflected on a week of mixed emotions and insisted his side’s revenge win could and perhaps should have been more comfortable after they wasted a number of opportunities to build on Posthill’s early opener.

He told The Gazette: “It was a brilliant but it could have been game over at half-time because we should have been four or five goals up but we didn’t take the chances we created. At one up it’s always a bit on the edge but we have kept another clean sheet and I was really pleased with the performance overall because we managed to carve them open and we had a plan to take to them after Monday. It’s a weird one in that respect because if someone had said you can win Monday or Saturday, I would have taken Saturday every time because, as a club, it’s important to have an FA Cup and their is obviously the financial rewards of progressing and that can help us massively.”

After what has already been a hectic start to the new season, the Hornets will enjoy the rare luxury of a free midweek as they prepare for next Saturday’s home meeting with Bamber Bridge. However, the same can not be said of the visitors, who face a midweek FA Cup replay against Newton Aycliffe just days before their visit to Hebburn Sports Ground.