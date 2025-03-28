Dean Huijsen has described Newcastle United's Alexander Isak as a 'complete' striker | Getty Images

Dean Huijsen has named Alexander Isak as one of the toughest opponents he has had to face during his time in the Premier League.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus in the summer, but an impressive season to date with the Cherries has already seen him be linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium. The 19-year-old has played every minute of Bournemouth’s last 16 Premier League matches, becoming an integral part of Andoni Iraola’s starting XI.

However, just like his manager, Huijsen has been tipped to leave the Vitality Stadium this summer with Newcastle United among those reportedly tracking the defender. Speaking about interest from Tyneside in the teenager this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said : “We have to add to the clubs interested in the player, also Newcastle.

“I've been telling you already in January about Newcastle and I keep telling you that they want the player but it's really important to understand what happens in terms of Champions League football, if they will qualify to the next Champions League edition or not.”

The Magpies were linked with a move for Huijsen last summer, but instead opted to turn their attention towards their pursuit of Marc Guehi - one that would end in frustration. A centre-back will likely be prioritised again this summer - and recent comments from Huijsen about Alexander Isak may give them hope of landing a deal for him this time around.

Dean Huijsen’s three toughest Premier League opponents

Huijsen was asked by ESPN who the three toughest opponents he has faced during his time in the Premier League were. The young Spaniard named Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak in response.

On each player, Huijsen said: “Haaland is a striker you always have to watch out for. He’s always looking to find the place to score and you have to be aware of him. You are always looking at him and trying to mark him.

“Then, I would say Salah because he’s always in the right place. He’s always where he needs to be to score or assist, he’s just always in the right spot.

“And Isak because I think he’s a very complete striker. Tall, fast and strong. He can dribble, shoot and pass. I think he’s a very complete striker.”

Dean Huijsen shows class v Alexander Isak

It’s certainly high praise from Huijsen for the Swedish international, with the pair having squared-off just once against each other during their respective times in England. Huijsen missed Newcastle’s draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium back in August and was an unused substitute that day.

However, he started and played the full game as the Cherries comprehensively defeated the Magpies at St James’ Park in January, with Huijsen’s control of Isak on that day mightily impressive. Isak headed into that game aiming to extend a run that had seen him score in eight-successive Premier League matches.

However, Huijsen, alongside Illia Zabarnyi, nullified their opposite number completely on a day that marked one of Isak’s quietest ever performances during his time in black-and-white.