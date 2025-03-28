Newcastle United players were in attendance at the darts in Newcastle on Thursday night | Getty Images

Newcastle United will parade the Carabao Cup on the streets of Newcastle this weekend as a few of the squad have already begun their celebrations in style.

Newcastle will celebrate their Carabao Cup win with the city on Saturday with a bus tour and an event on the town moor. The international break meant that a number of those that played a crucial role in sealing the win at Wembley, including both goalscorers on the day, have been unable to celebrate the team’s triumph with fans and their teammates.

Saturday offers them an opportunity to do just that with over 100,000 people expected to either line the streets or head to the town moor to celebrate the club’s achievements.

Newcastle parade timings

Newcastle United have revealed the timings of the parade and town moor event to supporters so they can plan on how best to join in with the celebrations. An open top bus parade will leave St James’ Park and conclude on the town moor where players and staff will then be presented to the crowd before lifting the Carabao Cup trophy again.

The town moor site will open its metaphorical doors for supporters at 1:30pm with a full replay of the Carabao Cup final to begin on the big screens at 2pm. Entertainment on the main stage will begin at 4pm before a Q&A with legends at 5pm.

The bus parade, meanwhile, will begin St James’ Park at 4:30pm and arrive at the town moor at 5pm. The players will then take to the stage at 6:35pm before a ‘Sela Spectacular Surprise’ at 7pm. The event on the town moor will conclude at 7:30pm. A list of FAQs about the event can be found on newcastleunited.com.

Newcastle United players celebrating at the darts

As Newcastle United players prepare again to celebrate their Wembley triumph, a handful of them were spotted at the darts on Thursday night. The Darts Premier League was on Tyneside for night eight with local lad and Newcastle United fan Chris Dobey the star attraction for those in attendance.

Dobey walked on stage to Local Hero, with flags and a tifo being waved in the crowd and on stage. However, that home support would not be enough to see him defeat world number one Luke Humphries in the first round.

As Dobey soaked up all the cheers from the crowd, a camera panned to those in attendance - and caught a glimpse of a few familiar faces. Dan Burn, Newcastle’s Wembley hero, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett, Harvey Barnes, Sean Longstaff and John Ruddy were all in attendance at the Utilita Arena, with Burn’s presence on the big screen in particular garnering a massive roar from the crowd. Trippier even got a photo with defeated finalist Humphries on the night.

Following Saturday’s celebrations, Howe and his squad have three days to recover and train for the visit of Brentford. Thomas Frank’s side, who won the reverse fixture back in December, have won their last five Premier League away matches.