Newcastle United’s next Premier League outing sees them come up against a rejuvenated Brentford side at St James’ Park on Wednesday (7:45pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side begin a very busy fixture schedule with a clash against the Bees on Wednesday. Including Wednesday’s match, the Magpies have to play five games within the space of 17 days in a period of the season which could prove pivotal in their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

With Conference League football already secured courtesy of their win at Wembley, Newcastle now have ten matches to secure a return to Europe’s premier competition. Heading into the clash against Thomas Frank’s side, the Magpies sit well in the pack of teams chasing a top-five finish and with a game in-hand, to come against Crystal Palace in mid-April, on most of their rivals.

Returning to St James’ Park for the first time following their Wembley win will set the scene for a brilliant occasion on Wednesday, Newcastle just need to return that support by delivering a win and continuing to ride the wave of momentum the whole club has generated in recent weeks.

Premier League reveal Newcastle United v Brentford referee

Ahead of the clash at St James’ Park, the Premier League have announced that Peter Bankes will be the man in charge. Bankes has refereed the Magpies twice before this season, but Newcastle have lost on both occasions.

Bankes’ first Magpies match of the campaign came at Craven Cottage where Fulham ran-out comfortable 3-1 winners. Just a few weeks later, Bankes again was in charge of a Newcastle United match, this time at St James’ Park.

However, their fortunes would not change as they were defeated 1-0 by Brighton. Danny Welbeck, as he did in their FA Cup meeting earlier this month, scored the Seagulls’ winner on that day.

On Wednesday night, Bankes will be assisted by Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh. Whilst Newcastle’s results in games Bankes has refereed this season may worry supporters, it must be noted that Smart and Greenhalgh assisted John Brookes at Wembley.

Both assistants had a role to play at Wembley with Newcastle United rightly having a goal ruled-out for offside whilst Liverpool’s late consolation was initially chalked-off because of an offside flag - although VAR would intervene and allow Federico Chiesa’s goal to stand.

Craig Pawson, meanwhile, will be on VAR duty at Stockley Park on Wednesday night. Pawson was the man at the centre of controversy during Newcastle’s opening Premier League game of the season after he showed Fabian Schar a red card following an incident between himself and Ben Brereton Diaz, then of Southampton.

Despite the former Swiss international barely moving his head towards his Chilean counterpart, Pawson judged that there was sufficient intent and contact to send off the defender. Schar was forced to sit out Newcastle United’s next three matches after an unsuccessful appeal by the club. Pawson will be assisted by Akil Howson on VAR duty whilst Thomas Bramall will act as fourth official.