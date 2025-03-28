Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have confirmed that Ant and Dec will be special guests on stage at the Carabao Cup celebrations on the Town Moor.

Newcastle United’s players and staff will get the chance to lift the Carabao Cup trophy once again on Saturday with a bus tour and event on the town moor. 13 days on from their win over Liverpool at Wembley, the city centre is braced for a huge celebration event that is expected to see over 100,000 people in attendance.

An open top bus tour will take the Newcastle United squad and staff from St James’ Park to the town moor, where they will again celebrate their Carabao Cup triumph on stage in-front of a mass crowd of supporters. The town moor event will see the full match replayed on big screens, live music and a Q&A with Newcastle United legends before the team take to the stage, with a ‘Surprise Sela Spectacular’ set to end the night on a high.

Ant and Dec revealed as Newcastle United special guests

Among the special guests that will take to the town moor stage on Saturday will be TV personalities Ant and Dec. The pair were at Wembley to watch the Magpies triumph over Liverpool as their celebrations were caught on camera and broadcast live to the nation watching on at home. The pair, who are boyhood Newcastle United fans, will appear alongside Pete Graves and Lynsey Hipgrave on-stage.

Newcastle United reveal Q&A guests

The club have also revealed that the former players involved in a Q&A onstage will be Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Bob Moncur. Shearer, much like Ant and Dec, had all of his celebrations at Wembley caught on camera and has made numerous media appearances since that day to speak on his feelings about that memorable day.

Ferdinand, meanwhile, was on TV duty with Sky Sports alongside former Magpies goalkeeper Shay Given. The pair offered a black-and-white perspective on the day’s events with Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher on the opposite side.

Moncur, meanwhile, has already had his hands on the Carabao Cup trophy, presenting it to those in attendance during Newcastle United Women’s win over Sunderland Women at St James’ Park on Sunday alongside CEO Darren Eales. Becky Langley’s side will also be on stage on Saturday.

Newcastle parade - timings

1:30pm: Town Moor site opens

2pm: Carabao Cup Final replay (Town Moor)

4pm: Main Stage entertainment starts (Town Moor)

4:30pm: Bus parade begins (St. James' Park)

5pm: Bus parade arrives at the Town Moor

5pm: Q&A with legends

6:35pm: Players on stage

7pm: Sela Spectacular Surprise

7:30pm: Event finishes

Newcastle United parade - TV coverage

Sky Sports will broadcast the celebrations on Tyneside for those unable to attend. Sky Sports News will have the coverage with their other channels showing live football from the EFL and Scotland.

Newcastle United’s YouTube channel will also broadcast the bus parade through the city centre.