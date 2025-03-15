Newcastle United face Liverpool at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle United’s seven decade wait for a major domestic trophy could be over by the time Monday morning hits. Eddie Howe’s side have the opportunity to etch their name in the club’s history when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Roared on by over 30,000 fans at Wembley, with thousands at home and in pubs and fan parks not just on Tyneside but around the world cheering them on, the XI that Howe names to start at Wembley hold the dreams of every single Newcastle United fan in the palm of their hands. Dreams of seeing Bruno Guimaraes hold the trophy aloft have engulfed supporters for weeks now as the hours to kick-off creep down.

There will also be a whole host of celebrities that will be praying for a Magpies win at the weekend as they kick and head every ball. From musicians, to world leaders to actors and sports stars, Newcastle United have a diverse range of celebrity fans.

Here, we take a look at a whole host of famous names and faces that will be right behind Howe and his team this weekend when they take to the field at Wembley. Have we missed anyone out? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Jimmy Nail

Star of Auf Wiedersehn Pet, Nail will undoubtedly be cheering Newcastle United on at Wembley this weekend. Anything to get one over Moxy.

Brian Blessed

Blessed grew up as a Manchester United fan, although the Yorkshire-born actor claims to have a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Lewis Ritson

Ritson has enjoyed a very solid boxing career, with his love for Newcastle United present at all of his fights, including in his black and white ring attire.

Matt Hancock

Former health secretary Matt Hancock gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic and is a Newcastle United supporter thanks to his ‘uncle Dave’. He claims to have attended matches at St James’ Park in his younger years.

PAC

Formerly known as ‘Neville’ in WWE (or Adrian Neville for you long-time NXT fans), PAC was for a while one of the very best wrestlers on the planet and will for sure be supporting the Magpies this weekend.

Abhisit Vejjajiva

Vejjajiva was Thailand’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2011 but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008.

Chris Dobey

Dobey is one of the stars of darts and has played in the Premier League this season. He will be cheering on Howe’s side this weekend with Steven Bunting, one of his Premier League rivals, a big Liverpool supporter.

Asim Chaudhry

Chaudhry is another celebrity that, despite not being from the local area, is a Newcastle United supporter. Like many before him, a combination of the 1990’s, memorable kits and Alan Shearer was enough to make the comedian and writer a Magpies supporter for life. He currently hosts the ‘Adopted Geordies’ podcast.

Steve Harmison

The former England cricketer often appears on TalkSport to offer his opinion on all things Newcastle United.

Cameron Norrie

The Wimbledon star claims to be a Newcastle United fan despite being born in South Africa.

Gabby Logan

Despite Logan’s father being former Leeds United and Coventry City midfielder Terry Yorath, the TV presenter became a Newcastle United fan after moving to Durham for University.

Robson Green

The Northumberland born actor is a supporter of Newcastle United.

Graeme Swann

Despite hailing from Northampton, Swann is a Newcastle United fan and has been pictured in Newcastle United away ends from time to time.

Matt Baker

The television presenter hails from County Durham and is a Newcastle United supporter.

James Bay

Bay may have been born in Hertfordshire, but it was his love of Alan Shearer that made the musician fall in love with Newcastle United. This relationship extends both ways however as Shearer has also admitted to being a huge fan of Bay’s music.

Sam Fender

In case you hadn’t realised, the North Shields musician is a big Newcastle United fan. His shows are often littered with Newcastle United shirts and flags whilst Jonny Bluehat played Local Hero at St James’ Park ahead of their semi-final second leg win over Arsenal.

Cheryl

Cheryl is well known for her Geordie accent and is a Newcastle United supporter.

Alan Shearer

Of course he’ll be right behind Howe and his team this weekend.

Tony Blair

Despite being born in Edinburgh, the former Prime Minister claims to be a Newcastle fan.

Ant and Dec

Ant & Dec are lifelong Newcastle United fans.

Ant and Dec | Getty Images for the NTA's

Knopfler was a member of Dire Straits and composed ‘Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero’ which Newcastle United walk out to on match days at St James’ Park.

Brian Johnson

The AC/DC frontman was born in Gateshead and was even approached to be an honorary board member of Newcastle United in the 1980’s. He turned down that offer, but remains a fan of the club. He even had a cameo appearance in the film Goal!

Sting

Sting was born in Wallsend and is a big Newcastle fan and has been spotted at games.