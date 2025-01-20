4 Newcastle United players who could leave this month, 5 who won't

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are hoping to add to their squad before the transfer window comes to a close early next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The January transfer window is rapidly heading towards its final stages and Newcastle United are yet to add to Eddie Howe’s squad.

Despite being linked with several possible signings from across, there have been some suggestions the Magpies could remain patient in the transfer market and keep their funds for a summer spend. However, there have been a number of Magpies players that have been linked with moves away from St James Park this month and there was confirmation of another outgoing on Monday when young defender Alex Murphy joined Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

The young Irish defender is the third United player to head out on a temporary move this month after Isaac Hayden and Charlie McArthur made similar moves to Portsmouth and Carlisle United respectively. But who else could leave Newcastle this month and who is likely to remain on Tyneside and look to help the Magpies qualify for Europe for the second time in three seasons.

Stay - Alexander Isak

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the in-form striker’s long-term future at St James Park after he embarked on a stunning spell of goalscoring since the start of December. Arsenal have been routinely linked with the Sweden international throughout his time on Tyneside and there have been several sections of the media pushing him as a potential Gunners target this month. However, Isak remains happy at Newcastle and will remain with the club beyond the end of the January transfer window. Looking longer-term, the length of his time as a Magpie may well depend on if the club can establish themselves as regular challengers for major honours and are competing in European competition on an annual basis.

Leave - Sean Longstaff

The Magpies academy product was entering the final six months of his current deal during the new year. However, Newcastle have reportedly triggered a one-year extension on the contract and that is believed to have been done to protect themselves against losing the midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season. Although Longstaff is a valued member of Eddie Howe’s squad, there is an acceptance a suitable offer would tempt the Magpies into a sale and would represent ‘pure profit’ in their fight against the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Stay - Martin Dubravka

The Slovakia international was widely linked with a move to Saudi Arabia Pro League club Al-Shabab over the last month and the speculation over a possible move was further heightened when Dubravka appeared to pay an emotional farewell to supporters after the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win at Arsenal. However, a summer exit now seems more likely after the long-serving stopper has enjoyed a fine run of form since stepping in for the injured Nick Pope.

Leave - Jay Turner-Cooke

Turner-Cooke has featured in several friendlies for the Magpies but is yet to make his senior debut. The attacking midfielder has experienced mixed fortunes during loan spells with Tranmere Rovers and St Johnstone in recent seasons and could be allowed to gain more experience with a temporary spell away from Tyneside. However, the 21-year-old is now in the final months of his current deal at St James Park and a permanent move could be authorised if a suitable offer is received.

Stay - Lewis Miley

Another Magpies academy product and another option for Howe in midfield. Miley has made rapidly progress over the last 16 months and is very highly-rated at all levels within St James Park. After making his comeback from injury recently, Miley scored a stunning long-range effort in the FA Cup win against Bromley earlier this month and Howe has stressed the next stage of his development will take place on Tyneside, rather than via a loan move elsewhere.

Leave - Miguel Almiron

The Paraguayan winger’s future has been the subject of intense speculation for over a year now and there have been reports linking the former club record signing with moves to clubs in Argentina, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the MLS. It seems increasingly likely the latter will be Almiron’s destination after he was strongly linked with a return to former club Atlanta United almost six years after he left them to join Newcastle.

Stay - Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson

There were reports stating former England international Trippier could have left Newcastle at various times over the last year as German giants Bayern Munich were strongly linked with a move for the experienced full-back. Although Trippier has lost his place in Howe’s side to Tino Livramento, the Magpies boss still values the former Spurs defender and is keen to retain his services this month. A summer move could be a possibility. A departure at the end of the season also seems increasingly likely for striker Wilson, who is working his way back from an injury that has decimated his season. As it stands, the former Bournemouth striker is out of contract at the end of the season and is believed to have a number of suitors.

Leave - Lloyd Kelly

The former Bournemouth defender only joined the Magpies on a free transfer during the summer after agreeing to reunited with his old Cherries boss Howe at St James Park. The versatile defender has struggled for game-time during the opening month of the season - but there was still some surprise when he became the subject of interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce. Further reports have suggested Juventus were also keen on a move for the defender - and Newcastle could be tempted into a sale if the offer is right this month.