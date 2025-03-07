5 Newcastle United-linked stars that could be available on free transfers this summer

Newcastle United could land some high-profile targets on free transfers this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will hope to enjoy a more productive summer transfer window after enduring a frustrating period in their attempts to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Magpies failed to make a permanent signing during the January transfer window - but did allow the likes of Lloyd Kelly, Miguel Almiron and Jamie Miley to depart St James Park. Last summer was dominated by the unwanted sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh ensuring United avoided falling foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. There were permanent additions as Lewis Hall’s loan move from Chelsea converted into a £28m permanent switch and Sheffield United youngster Will Osula was snapped up after suffering relegation into the Championship. Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos moved to Tyneside in a move that was reportedly agreed to support Anderson’s move to the City Ground and Kelly was secured on a free transfer before departing for Juventus just under six months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their battle with PSR regulations still ongoing despite their positive financial results that were released this week, the Magpies could well look to the free agent market this summer. It should be pointed out there is no such thing as a free transfer these days as a lack of a transfer fee tends to make higher wages for a possible signing.

However, there are some eye-catching options that could be free agents this summer and a number of those players have previously been linked with moves to Tyneside in the last 12 months.

Jonathan David

The Canada international has been linked with a move to Tyneside as recently as this week after the Daily Mail revealed he was sat alongside RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap on a three-man shortlist of attacking targets. United are far from the only club to show an interest in David as he approaches the final months of his current deal with Lille after he hit 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club. Impressively, that tally has included Champions League strikes against the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool. David’s pace, movement and versatility will all make him an attractive target and there is little surprise he appears to be on the Magpies agenda.

Angel Gomes

The former Manchester United midfielder has enjoyed a rejuvenation of fortunes during his time with Lille after initially joining Portuguese club Boavista on loan in August 2020. After returning to the Ligue 1 club at the end of the same season, Gomes has gone on to make over 130 appearances and has impressed in several different midfield roles throughout that time. Gomes’ form also earned him four England caps over the last year and that sparked reports Newcastle were one of a number of clubs willing to tempt him back to the Premier League when his current deal comes to an end this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The Everton striker is a long-term target of the Magpies and has been linked with a move to St James Park on a number of occasions in recent seasons. There were initial reports Calvert-Lewin was on the Magpies list of targets in the aftermath of the PIF-led takeover in October 2021 and those links have never been too far from the headlines over the last three-and-a-half years. Calvert-Lewin was once again suggested as a possible Newcastle target earlier this season and they could make another move for the striker at the end of the season when his Toffees contract is set to come to an end.

Joshua Kimmich

The 97-times capped Germany international was somewhat surprisingly linked with a move to Newcastle earlier this season - although it would be safe to assume that could have been agent-led speculation as Kimmich continued talks over a possible extension to his Bayern Munich deal. The versatile midfielder now appears to be on the brink of agreeing terms over a new contract with the Bundesliga giants despite reports linking him with a money to a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Jonathan Tah

Another Germany international that has been linked with a move to St James Park on several occasions over the last 12 months. Defender Tah has spent the last decade with Bayer Leverkusen and was part of the side that completed the Bundesliga-German Cup double last season as well as reaching the final of the Europa League before a defeat to Atalanta ended any hopes of a historic treble. Despite making 37 appearances in all competitions this season, Tah’s contract will end this summer and he could be one prudent option available as the Magpies aim to boost their defensive ranks.

Your next Newcastle United read: Former Newcastle United flop aiming to win deal with Championship strugglers 10 months after Magpies release