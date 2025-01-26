Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There is just over a week to go in the January transfer window - and Newcastle are yet to complete a new signing.

The January transfer window about to enter its final week and it has been a relatively quiet one for Newcastle United.

Despite almost daily speculation suggesting there could be several departures from St James Park and some new arrivals, Howe’s first-team ranks remain as they were when the transfer window opened for business at the start of the month. That is not to suggest Newcastle have not conducted any business. There have been four outgoing loan deals that have been given the green light by the St James Park hierarchy after midfielder Isaac Hayden joined Championship strugglers Portsmouth for the remainder of the season.

Highly-rated defensive duo Alex Murphy and Charlie McArthur are spending the rest of the campaign with Bolton Wanderers and Carlisle United respectively and midfielder Travis Hernes is gaining senior game-time with Danish club Aalborg. But what other business could be conducted by Newcastle before the transfer window slams shut early next month?

Could leave: Jamie Miley

The young midfielder was given a taste of senior football during a number of pre-season friendlies last summer and did not look out of place against some strong opposition. Miley’s performances earned his a shot at EFL football and he made eight appearances during a loan spell with Newport County earlier this season. Now back on Tyneside, there have been suggestions Hartlepool United were keen on a deal for their 21-year-old - and Newcastle could consider both loan and permanent offers for the academy product.

Stay: Callum Wilson

Speculation about Wilson’s future at St James Park is nothing new. Over the last year there have been suggestions the likes of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan were keen on making a move for the former Coventry City and Bournemouth frontman. However, as it stands, Eddie Howe is relying on the England international to return to full fitness in the near future and provide backup and competition for in-form striker Alexander Isak. A summer exit when Wilson’s current contract comes to an end seems a more likely scenario.

Could leave: Ben Parkinson

Another academy product that is facing a big decision over the next steps in his career. The 19-year-old made a solitary senior appearance when he came off the bench in a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth in November 2023. However, with any further senior involvement now seemingly out of reach, Parkinson could be handed a chance to head out on loan after scoring seven goals in ten league appearances for the Magpies Under-21s so far this season.

Stay: William Osula

It almost feels pointless putting the young Danish forward on this list - but given some quite frankly bizarre speculation Osula was ‘negotiating a loan deal’ with Austrian side Sturm Graz, we felt the need to include the former Sheffield United man. Quite simply, Osula will not be leaving St James Park this month and will continue to earn game-time from the bench throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Could leave: Garang Kuol

It would be safe to say the young Australian is yet to live up to the hype that surrounded his arrival in the aftermath of his history-making appearances at the World Cup in Qatar just over three years ago. Since then, Kuol has struggled to make an impact during loan spells with Scottish Premiership side Hearts and Dutch club Volendam. However, after scoring for United’s Under-21s in their Premier League 2 defeat against Southampton and a 4-2 win at National League neighbours Gateshead over the last ten days, Kuol could be handed another chance to kickstart his career during a third loan stint of his Magpies career.

Stay: Kieran Trippier

Much like his Magpies team-mate Callum Wilson, Trippier’s future has filled plenty of column inches over the last 12 months. There were strong links with German giants Bayern Munich and talk of a possible move to Serie A or the Saudi Pro League. However, the former England full-back remains under contract until the summer of 2026 and is likely to remain on Tyneside until the end of the current season. A departure, if one is to be come to pass, is more likely during the summer.

Could leave: Matt Targett

Targett made an understated impact on the United side following his arrival on a loan deal from Aston Villa during the January 2022 transfer window. After nailing down the left-back position as his own for the remainder of the season, Targett impressed sufficiently to be handed a permanent move to Tyneside during the following summer. However, injuries have hampered his attempts to regain that early momentum and his chances to impress are limited by Lewis Hall’s incredible progression this season. A decent offer before the transfer deadline could tempt United into a sale.

Stay: Lewis Miley

We will keep this one short and sweet. There have been suggestions Miley could make a loan move away from Newcastle during the second half of the season - but the talented youngster is a firm Howe favourite and there is confidence he can make a big impact during the remainder of the campaign.

Could leave: Sean Longstaff

The Magpies academy graduate has been strongly linked with a move away from St James Park in recent months after the likes of Everton and Leeds United were suggested as possible destinations. United have recently triggered an option in the midfielder’s contract to avoid losing Longstaff on a free transfer at the end of the season. However, given his status as an academy product, the sale of the 27-year-old would provide United with pure profit from a PSR point of view.

Stay: Alexander Isak

Is there a more in-form striker in the Premier League or even around Europe at this point of time? Indeed, you could even stretch that to world football given the stunning run of form Isak has embarked on over the last two months. His brace in Saturday’s win at Southampton took his recent tally to 18 goals in his last 18 appearances in all competitions. There has been ongoing talk over Arsenal’s interest and Newcastle slapping a £150m asking price on arguably their most important player. Either way, an exit over the next week will not and more recent speculation has suggested the Magpies could look at offer Isak a new deal at the end of the season.

Could leave: Miguel Almiron

The scenes at the end of Saturday’s win at Southampton replicated those witnessed at the end of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win against Arsenal. On that occasion, Martin Dubravka was said to be waving an emotional farewell to Magpies supporters as he closed in on a move to the Saudi Pro League. On Saturday, it was Almiron’s turn to say goodbye - and unlike Dubravka, who remains part of Howe’s squad, it seems the Paraguay international is closing in on a return to former club Atlanta United, despite the Magpies boss insisting a deal was by no means a certainty.