Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emile Smith Rowe’s lack of game time at Arsenal has led to speculation that he may leave the Emirates Stadium in January. Newcastle United have recently emerged as a potential option for the 23-year-old as the club formulate their plans for the upcoming winter transfer window.

After injury problems resulted in him making just 12 league appearances last season, Smith Rowe has played just six times in all competitions this campaign under Mikel Arteta. Despite a 33-game season in 2021/22, the former England Under-21 international has seen his game time reduce under the Spaniard and an exit from north London has been mooted.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith Rowe was linked with a move away during the summer but the Gunners opted to keep hold of him and Arteta, when asked about the midfielder’s future as the window drew to a close, made a vow that September ‘would be different’ for the 23-year-old..

Arteta said: “I had a conversation with him and it’s important to understand where he is. The first three or four weeks were always going to be tricky for all the clubs.

Arsenal midfielder Emil Smith Rowe

“You see all the rumours and players who are not happy in every country because it’s one game per week for a month and everybody has a new season with huge aspirations, there are not minutes for everybody. September will be very different.”