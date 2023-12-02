Newcastle United v Manchester United: One former Magpies player believes his old side will enjoy a fruitful night against the Red Devils.

Former Newcastle United and Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes the Magpies will defeat Manchester United at St James’ Park tonight. The Magpies have already defeated Erik ten Hag’s side this season after their 3-0 win in the Carabao Cup - and Enrique believes Eddie Howe’s side will inflict more misery onto the Red Devils on Tyneside this evening.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique said: “I think Newcastle will beat Manchester United on Saturday. What could work in [Manchester] United’s favour is that Newcastle are struggling to maintain their intensity whilst playing midweek as well, but the game is at St James’ Park, which is always a huge boost and the atmosphere alone will make it very tough for [Manchester] United.

Enrique continued: “I also believe that Newcastle will finish above [Manchester] United at the end of the season. It’s tough to be certain in saying that because [Manchester] United are the bigger club overall – it will be a lot more dramatic if they miss out on the top four compared to if Newcastle missed out simply because of the size of Manchester United.

“[Manchester] United are a club that need to finish in the top four because they need to be competing in the Champions League for ten Hag to continue. I don’t think Eddie Howe is in the same situation at Newcastle.”

Enrique, who played 129 times for the Magpies, also believes that ten Hag could become the first high-profile managerial casualty of the season. So far this campaign, no Premier League managers have been sacked, however, Enrique believes the Dutchman could be facing pressure if he isn’t able to secure Champions League football for the Red Devils.

He said: “They only got in the top four last year because other teams were poor, but now Liverpool, Tottenham and Aston Villa are all there challenging for it. I don’t think [Manchester] United will finish in the top four this season and should that be the case, I think they will sack ten Hag.