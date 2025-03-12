Former Newcastle United and England captain Alan Shearer has given his thoughts ahead of the Carabao Cup Final against Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has revealed the big calls he would make if he was selecting the Magpies starting eleven for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

United manager Eddie Howe is facing several decisions before he finalises his plans for his side’s attempt to end Newcastle’s 70-year wait for domestic silverware - and his cause has not been helped by the injuries suffered by defensive duo Sven Botman and Lewis Hall and the suspension Anthony Gordon will serve following the red card he was shown in the FA Cup defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Shearer stopped short of giving his take on the goalkeeping situation as Howe faces a decision over handing a start to Nick Pope or Martin Dubravka, United’s all-time record goalscorer did give his take on the left-side conundrum facing Howe this week.

When asked about Hall and Gordon’s absence, the former Magpies captain told The Rest is Football Podcast: “(They are) big losses, because Lewis Hall's had a really, really good season. Anthony Gordon might not have been in the form that he or playing as well as he can do, but he's still a threat. So there'll be a big miss. But I think what he'll do is he'll put Trippier right back and Livramento left back. If it was me, I'd probably play Harvey Barnes on the left-hand side.

“Murphy and Isak, yeah. And the three in midfield, if they fit, would be Bruno, Joelinton and Tonali. I think with Livramento's pace, I think that's why he'll stick him in at left back and against Mo Salah. He's going to have to have a good game, isn't he? No pressure.”

Shearer insisted the Reds will head into the game as favourites as they continue to impress during Arne Slot’s first season in charge at Anfield. The former Feyenoord head coach has led his side to the top of the Premier League table and they now look on course to secure the title over the coming weeks. Tuesday night’s Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain will mean Liverpool will head into Sunday’s final on a negative - but Shearer believes they are ‘rightly’ many people’s tips to lift the cup at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Liverpool’s recent form, he said: “Liverpool will go into the game as favourites, there’s no doubt they’re having a brilliant season. I haven't really thought about that way, to be honest, but that's also the sign of a good team that if you haven't played particularly well and you're still winning, that might, that's a slight worry. But yeah, they'll go into the game as favourites and rightly so because they're having an amazing season. But hey, if Wigan can go to Wembley and beat Man City, then Newcastle can go to Wembley.”