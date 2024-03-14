Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anthony Gordon’s first call-up to the England squad could see him make his senior debut for the Three Lions against Brazil or Belgium during their upcoming friendly games. Gareth Southgate’s side face Brazil on Saturday 23 March (7pm kick-off) before welcoming Belgium on Tuesday 26 March (7:45pm kick-off).

These friendly matches will act as warm-up games against top international teams ahead of this summer’s European Championships - in which England will likely start as one of the pre-tournament favourites. The clash against Brazil - one that could mark Gordon’s first international cap if he features - may see two Newcastle United players square-off against each other.

Bruno Guimaraes has been called up to represent Brazil and he could line-up against his club teammate at Wembley. Guimaraes has been capped 18 times by his country and he sent a heartwarming message to Gordon following his maiden call-up, writing on X: ‘Congrats bro you deserved it! See you in Wembley’.

If Gordon does make his international debut in the next couple of weeks, then he will join an illustrious list of players to represent England whilst at St James’ Park. Newcastle United’s all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer, who was capped 63 times by England, scoring 30 goals in that time, also took to X to post his support for Gordon.

Quote tweeting a post from Newcastle United that read: ‘We’re proud of you, @anthonygordon’, Shearer wrote: ‘Very well deserved @anthonygordon Congratulations’.

Whilst Gordon may come up against Guimaraes next weekend, he won’t face Kevin De Bruyne during the clash with Belgium after it was confirmed the Manchester City man was left-out of that squad through injury. This also means that De Bruyne is at risk of not featuring against the Magpies on Saturday evening during their FA Cup quarter final meeting at the Etihad Stadium.

