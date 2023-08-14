Alexander Isak may have grabbed a brace, including a delightful chipped effort over Emiliano Martinez, but Saturday night was the Sandro Tonali show. From the moment he netted his first goal just six minutes into his debut, Tonali starred in the middle of the park and showed why the club were so keen to secure his signature this summer.

Tonali even took home the Man of the Match award - not too bad for his first ever taste of Premier League action. Jamie Redknapp, Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and Alan Shearer were all keen to wax lyrical about the Italian’s performance. Isak was also keen to praise his new teammate’s efforts at the weekend, revealing that even he didn’t expect the 23-year-old to reach the levels he managed at St James’ Park.

Isak said: “We know the quality is there but it is impressive to step out like that in his first game. I was feeling confident he was going to be good. He probably did better than that.

“Very impressive. He was everywhere on the pitch.

“I saw that a bit more when I came off. He was on the right side winning the ball, then ten seconds later he was on the left with the ball. He was everywhere.”