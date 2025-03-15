Newcastle United face Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final - one that can be watched on freeview TV.

Newcastle United’s 69-year wait for a major domestic trophy could be at an end come 6:30pm on Sunday evening. However, standing in their way are Arne Slot’s Liverpool - a side determined to put Champions League heartbreak behind them in the capital.

The Reds are runaway leaders at the top of the Premier League and defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield less than a month ago. However, none of that matters for the 32,000 Magpies fans that will roar their team on at Wembley and for the thousands at home and in pubs and fanzones around the world.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United:

When is the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United?

The Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United kicks-off at 4.30pm on Sunday 16 March.

What TV channel is the Carabao Cup final on?

The Carabao Cup final will be broadcast by Sky Sports and ITV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football begins at 3.30pm. Sky Sports Premier League will not show the final, with Arsenal v Chelsea (1:30pm kick-off) and Leicester City v Manchester United (7pm kick-off) being shown on that channel.

Coverage of the final will also begin at 3:30pm on ITV 1. The match can also be streamed online on ITV X.

How else can the Carabao Cup final be followed?

BBC Radio Five Live, TalkSport and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at Wembley online and on our social media channels.

Who will referee the final? Will VAR be used?

John Brooks will be the man in the middle at Wembley. He took charge of Newcastle United’s win over Arsenal at St James’ Park in the semi-finals last month.

Brooks will be assisted by Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh at Wembley with Darren England acting as fourth official. VAR will be in operation on Sunday with Stuart Attwell on duty at Stockley Park. He will be assisted by Sian Massey-Ellis.

Will there be extra-time and penalties?

Yes, if the scores are level after 90 minutes extra-time will be played - and then penalties if required. Newcastle United defeated Nottingham Forest on penalties in their first outing in this competition back in August.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were beaten 4-1 in a penalty shootout by PSG on Tuesday night. Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed for Slot’s side as they crashed out of the Champions League.

Newcastle United injury news

Howe will be without Lewis Hall and Sven Botman for the final as they recover from foot and knee injuries. Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined with an ACL injury.

Anthony Gordon will miss out through suspension after his red card against Brighton. Gordon missed Monday’s win over West Ham and will also miss their Premier League clash with Brentford next month following the international break.