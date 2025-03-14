Newcastle United will be looking for a hero on Sunday as they seek Carabao Cup final glory - and Eddie Howe believes one of his squad has the ‘X-factor’ quality to deliver at Wembley.

Newcastle United look to end a seven-decade wait for a major trophy this weekend when they face Liverpool at Wembley. Although the form book suggests they face an uphill battle against the Reds, they haven’t won a single one of their last 17 encounters against Sunday’s opponents, Newcastle will head to Wembley with hope and confidence that this can be their time to rewrite history.

With Alexander Isak up-front, the Magpies will always believe they have a chance of getting that all important goal and potentially lifting the trophy. And whilst Isak, who missed the trip to Anfield last month through injury, will likely steal all the headlines heading into Sunday’s match, it is one of his teammates that Howe believes has ‘X-factor’ quality that could turn the tie in his side’s favour this weekend.

Eddie Howe on Harvey Barnes’ ‘X-factor’ quality

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s final, Howe was asked about Harvey Barnes after the former Leicester City winger grabbed an assist for Bruno Guimaraes’ winning goal against West Ham on Monday night. Barnes is likely to start at Wembley on Sunday as Anthony Gordon serves the second of a three-match ban.

“Yeah, it's a great opportunity potentially for Harvey,” Howe responded. “I think he did really well against West Ham because that's not an easy game for him to come in.

“Really pleased with his cross for the goal, I thought it was an outstanding piece of technical delivery really, floated the ball in, Bruno applied the finishing touch. He's done that consistently when he's played for us, he's very much a producer of big moments, goals, assists, which you want all your attacking players to have the capability of delivering.

“He's got that X-factor, he's been competing with a very good player for the same position, although we have used Harvey off the right quite a lot when he's been fit, sort of the middle end of the season. Yeah, I'm hopeful, if selected, Harvey would give a good performance.”

Harvey Barnes’ Newcastle United career to date

Barnes moved to Tyneside in a big-money deal during the summer of 2023 after Leicester City were relegated to the Championship. His signing was initially received very well with Barnes expected to play a big role on the left-wing, a position that had been occupied by Joelinton and Joe Willock in the previous campaign.

However, the sudden emergence of Gordon in that position saw Barnes forced to the bench before a toe injury kept him sidelined for a number of months. Some great cameos off the bench upon his return, including stunning goals against Luton Town and West Ham to rescue points for his side, had seen Barnes unfairly labelled as a ‘super sub’ - a tag he has been unable to shake off as injuries continue to plague his time in the north east.