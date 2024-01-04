Premier League news: One former Newcastle United star has extended his stay with Luton Town.

Luton Town have announced that Andros Townsend has signed a new long-term contract with the club. Townsend joined the Hatters on a free transfer earlier this season and scored the only goal at Kenilworth Road just before Christmas as they defeated Newcastle United 1-0.

Townsend left Everton at the end of last season and spent the summer training with Burnley, only to see a contract offer from the Clarts pulled at the eleventh-hour. Prior to training with Vincent Kompany’s side, Townsend hadn’t played a competitive match since March 2022 after suffering an ACL injury.

Luton though, keen to add top-flight experience to Rob Edwards’ squad in their first ever Premier League campaign, ultimately turned to the 32-year-old on an initial short-term deal, one that has now been turned into a longer stay. Speaking about Townsend’s renewal, Edwards said: “It’s an amazing signing for us. Andros has come into the group with real humility and professionalism. He’s shown the whole group what it means to be elite and a top-end pro.

“His fitness levels have been insane, and he’s shown more and more his qualities with every game. For us to be able to tie him down to a longer-term contract is a credit to him – he’s been through a tough time, and it says a lot about him as a person.