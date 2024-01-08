Newcastle United slammed for ‘disrespectful’ thing they did after Sunderland win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie O’Hara has slammed Newcastle United for their actions following the full-time whistle at the Stadium of Light. An own goal from Dan Ballard and a brace by Alexander Isak secured the Magpies safe passage to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup - much to the joy of their 6,000 travelling supporters in attendance.

On a day where fans were made to travel to and from Wearside from St James’ Park on buses provided by the club and that saw Newcastle record their first win against their fiercest rivals in over 12 years, you could be forgiven for allowing their celebrations to be loud. However, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes Newcastle United were ‘disrespectful’ for taking a celebratory photograph on the Stadium of Light pitch in front of their own fans after the game.

Speaking on TalkSport, O’Hara said: "I’ve got to have a bit of a moan up though! Your mob after the game, I understand the fans celebrating because you are rivals but the players and the fans and the staff all going over like you’d won the FA Cup and doing a team photo in front of the fans.

"You know, I just thought come on mate! You know, you’ve just beat Sunderland in the Championship and you’re one of the richest clubs in the world. I thought it was a bit disrespectful."

The move to take the photograph, which have become a tradition following every win under Eddie Howe, was orchestrated by Jason Tindall. Speaking about it post-match, Newcastle United’s head coach revealed he did not know about his assistant’s plan.

“I had no idea what was going on.” Howe admitted. “It was just sort of in the game and what happened and I was more than happy to join in.”

