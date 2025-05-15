Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta have a number of injuries to deal with ahead of Sunday’s huge Premier League clash.

Control of second place and Champions League qualification awaits the winners of Sunday’s game at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal know that a draw or a win will keep both of those in their hands heading into the final weekend of the season.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, must win in north London if they want to head into their clash with Everton having guaranteed their place in next season’s Champions League. Their win over Chelsea on Sunday was massive in their quest to finish in the top five and whilst this weekend’s game is far from a free hit, the pressure has been slightly reduced and Howe’s side can head to north London with confidence of completing a quadruple over the Gunners this season.

However, Howe will be without a couple of his key players and there are serious doubts over Sven Botman’s fitness. Arteta, meanwhile, will also be sweating on the fitness of his biggest players whilst also needing to find a solution to Mikel Merino’s suspension. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal team and injury news v Newcastle United

Gabriel Jesus - out

Jesus suffered an ACL injury just as he was becoming a regular under Arteta. The Brazilian will not play again this season.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

Tomiyasu has struggled with injury problems all season and will not feature on Sunday against Newcastle United. A knee injury will keep him out of the remainder of the campaign.

Gabriel Magalhaes - out

The Brazilian will not feature again this season after suffering a hamstring injury.

Mikel Merino - out

Merino was shown a red card during Arsenal’s draw with Liverpool at the weekend. A subsequent one-match suspension will mean he misses Sunday’s game and a reunion with his former employers Newcastle United.

Declan Rice - doubt

Rice has been struggling with a hip injury and missed out entirely last weekend. Arteta admitted that the midfielder’s injury ‘does not look good’ and that he is regarded as a doubt to play on Sunday.

Kai Havertz - doubt

Havertz hasn’t featured for Arsenal since February after picking up a hamstring injury. There were fears his season was over, but Mikel Arteta has revealed recently that he could be back before the season concludes. The German was spotted in training with the Gunners this week, leading to hopes from north London that he will be fit enough to feature on Sunday.

Leandro Trossard - doubt

Trossard left the Anfield pitch last weekend in discomfort and holding his hamstring. Arteta didn’t provide an update on his fitness but it is believed that he will be assessed ahead of the clash with Newcastle United.

Jurrien Timber - doubt

Timber was judged to not be fit enough to feature against Liverpool last weekend. It is not thought his injury is serious, but he remains a doubt for this weekend’s game.

Newcastle United injury news v Arsenal

Lewis Hall - out

Hall will not feature against Arsenal after suffering a foot injury that required surgery. His season is over.

Matt Targett - out

Targett has suffered a hamstring injury and is not likely to feature again this season. The former Aston Villa man has suffered greatly with injury problems this term.

Joelinton - out

A knee injury is expected to keep Joelinton out of action for the rest of the season. The Brazilian hasn’t featured in their last three outings and will be a huge miss for Howe and his team this weekend.

Kieran Trippier - doubt

Trippier missed the win over Chelsea through injury, with Howe admitting post-match that he wasn’t sure if the defender would be able to play again this season.

Joe Willock - doubt

Similarly to Trippier, Willock also missed Sunday’s win and is a major doubt to feature against his former side this weekend.

Sven Botman - doubt

Botman played just shy of an hour against Chelsea on his first Premier League start since January. Reports on Thursday morning detailed serious doubts over his fitness, ones that could see him miss their last two matches.