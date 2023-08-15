Kieran Tierney’s four years at Arsenal could come to an end this summer. The defender has been linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout the transfer window, whilst former club Celtic have also shown an interest in signing the 26-year-old.

Tierney saw his game time slip under Mikel Arteta last term and was left out of the Spaniard’s matchday squad for their opening day win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend - having played just 14 minutes of their Community Shield win over Manchester City a week previous. Speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates Stadium has been rife all summer and it is believed that Tierney would be allowed to leave, should a club match Arsenal’s asking price.

Injury to their new £38m defender Jurrien Timber may have meant Tierney is not allowed to leave north London this summer, however, according to the Mail Online, that is seemingly not the case. Timber was forced off against Forest after sustaining a knee injury that reports suggest could keep him out of action for a few months.

The 22-year-old started Saturday’s game at left-back with Takehiro Tomiyasu replacing him following injury. The Gunners are currently waiting for the full extent of Timber’s injury to be discovered, however, it’s likely that the Netherlands international will be sidelined for some time.