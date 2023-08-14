A first season back in Europe after a decade-long hiatus has led to some speculating whether Newcastle’s squad will be able to cope with the demands of both domestic and European competition on a weekly-basis. This isn’t a problem that will affect Newcastle until next month, however, Kieran Trippier has revealed the squad are prepared for these challenges and are relishing the opportunity that is coming their way.

Trippier said: “This is the reality. The reality is playing in the Champions League which is exactly what we want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to be in Europe and playing more games. We can’t control what other people are saying and I don’t think we particularly mind.

“All we can do is going into every game looking to win. That’s exactly how it’s been since I arrived at the club.

“Yes, there are going to be more games but then you look at our bench and the depth we have and everybody ready to come on and ready to start when needed. That’s powerful.”

Both Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson found themselves on the scoresheet after coming onto the field as substitutes against Aston Villa. The pair combined for Wilson’s goals as Barnes laid it on a plate for his new teammate and almost repeated the feat just moments later, but for a good Emiliano Martinez effort to deny Wilson a brace.