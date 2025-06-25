Newcastle United will face Aston Villa at Villa Park on the opening day of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Newcastle United have been handed a major test on the opening day of the 2025/26 Premier League season as the Magpies prepare to open up their campaign with a visit to Aston Villa.

Just a month has passed since Eddie Howe’s side pipped Unai Emery’s men to the fifth and final Champions League place after a dramatic final day to the Premier League season. Despite United suffering a 1-0 home defeat against Everton, they still landed a top five spot and a return to European football’s top table after Villa fell to a controversial defeat at Manchester United.

Both managers are hard at work preparing for the new season and both the Magpies and Villa are expected to be amongst the contenders for major honours and a place in the Champions League once again during the new campaign. But how are Villa faring during the early weeks of the summer transfer window and what business will they hope to conclude before their meeting with Newcastle on the opening day of the new season?

How have Villa performed under Unai Emery?

In short, extraordinary well! Just over a year after a possible deal to take charge at Newcastle fell through and the Magpies turned their focus towards appointing Eddie Howe, Emery was named as permanent successor to Steven Gerrard at Villa Park. After taking charge of a side struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Emery oversaw a major turnaround in fortunes and has gone on to secure consecutive top seven finishes during his managerial reign.

The high point came with qualification for the Champions League with a fourth placed finish during the 2023/24 season and Emery’s side claimed wins against the likes of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Celtic during the league phase of UEFA’s elite club competition. A comfortable 6-1 aggregate win in a round of 16 clash with Belgian side Club Brugge set up a quarter-final tie with Emery’s former club Paris Saint-Germain - but that was where Villa’s run ended with a 4-5 aggregate defeat against the eventual winners.

Who have Villa signed during the summer transfer window?

There has been just one new arrival at Villa Park since the transfer window opened for business as Emery secured a deal for young Turkish defender Yasin Ozcan. The 19-year-old has joined Villa from SuperLig club Kasimpasa in a deal believed to be worth around £6m. The likes of Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea and Alex Moreno have returned to the clubs after loan spells elsewhere.

Who has left Villa during the summer transfer window?

Experienced goalkeeper Robin Olsen has left Villa after his contract came to an end and he has since returned to Sweden after agreeing a deal with Malmo. Defender Kortney Hause has also been released and loan signings Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Axel Disasi have all returned to their parent clubs after spending the second half of last season at Villa Park.

Where do Villa need to strengthen in the summer transfer window?

The departure of Olsen means Emery will look to bring in cover and competition for regular number one step Emi Martinez. However, there are more pressing issues within the Villa squad and perhaps the most important comes at the opposite end of the pitch with Ollie Watkins currently the only out-and-out striker at Emery’s disposal. A number of players can function in the lead role in attack - but Emery will surely look to bring in a natural frontman to compete for a starting place when the new season gets underway. Another centre-back could be on the agenda after loan signing Axel Disasi return to Chelsea.

How could Villa line up against Newcastle as it stands?

Martinez, Konsa, Torres, Mings, Cash, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Rogers, Malen, Watkins