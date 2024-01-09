Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve Bruce believes that Newcastle United face a major dilemma this month as they look to strengthen their squad in the transfer market. Eddie Howe’s squad has been decimated by injuries this season and January offers them an opportunity to strengthen the quality and depth of their squad ahead of a crucial few months.

Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park this month following Sandro Tonali’s ban from football. Phillips has slipped down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola and Bruce believes the former Leeds United man would be a good signing for his former club, if they are able to find a way to accommodate him alongside Bruno Guimaraes.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Retrospective podcast, Bruce said: “Phillips is a really, really talented player. Does that mean that Bruno Guimaraes will play as an eight? That’s a question that you will have to ask Eddie because of what I saw at the weekend, Guimaraes was head and shoulders above anybody on the pitch. He was fantastic.

“Is he going to play in that six, or does he prefer to be an eight and higher up the pitch? There is the conundrum that they are going to have.

“There’s no doubt that Phillips will improve any squad because of what he is. He’s young, tenacious and what we saw at Leeds and England. It hasn’t quite happened at Man City for whatever reason. He has got Rodri in front of him who, for me, is arguably as good of a midfield player there is in the league.

“All of those questions you have to weigh up before you dive in to get him. I’m sure the big question is, ‘can I play Guimaraes as an eight and bring Kalvin Phillips in?’”.

