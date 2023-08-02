Newcastle United host Aston Villa in their first game of the season as they look to get their campaign off to the best possible start. The two teams shared the spoils in Philadelphia in the Premier League Summer Series after a frenetic 3-3 draw.

After going 2-0 down early on in the first period, goals from Elliot Anderson and Alexander Isak brought the Magpies level before Callum Wilson’s second-half strike cancelled out a strike from Emi Buendia that put the Villains 3-2 up. Seeing Wilson and Isak both on the scoresheet was a welcome boost for Eddie Howe as he now faces a major headache over who to select for their opening day clash with the Villains.

Whilst Wilson was the club’s top scorer last season, Isak’s hugely impressive first season in English football impressed many, including former Magpies coach Dean Saunders. Speaking to TalkSport, Saunders tipped the Sweden international to have a breakout season next year - and even named him as an ‘outside bet’ for a prestigious honour.

Saunders said: “I think they’re going to do very well and Isak is going to score a bagful of goals. Outside bet for Golden Boot. They’re just waiting [for success].”

Erling Haaland won last season’s Premier League Golden Boot with 36 goals. If Isak were to shock the league and pick up the award, then he would become just the third Newcastle United player to win the Premier League Golden Boot and the first in almost three decades.