Newcastle United have been pursuing a move for Southampton defender Tino Livramento this summer. The Magpies have seen their advances for the full-back rebuffed by the Saints as they hold out for a fee of around £40m for the 18-year-old.

Livramento has just returned from an ACL injury and has featured for Southampton during pre-season as they head into a new campaign aiming to bounce back from relegation under new boss Russell Martin. It had appeared that the two clubs were far apart in negotiations and despite the Magpies’ interest, it seemed that Livramento would be staying on the south coast this summer.

However, recent transfer speculation could have handed Newcastle a lifeline in their pursuit of the defender. That’s because Southampton are now viewed as favourites to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

Southampton are eyeing a move for Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

Aarons has been very impressive during his time at Carrow Road and will likely be one of Martin’s first team regulars at St Mary’s should he make the move. Aarons’ potential move to the south coast, naturally, has a major knock-on effect on Livramento’s position in Martin’s squad.

Southampton have sold just one first-team player this summer and whilst Mohamed Salisu and James Ward-Prowse have also been linked with moves away this summer, currently, the need to sell some of their prized assets in order to balance the books has not occurred this summer. Livramento is chief among them and Newcastle’s interest could force their hand as the transfer window ticks by.