News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel

Newcastle United given major transfer hope as Southampton ‘line up’ move for Norwich City defender

Championship transfer news: One deal in the second-tier may give Newcastle United hope of landing one of their main transfer targets.

By Joe Buck
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

Newcastle United have been pursuing a move for Southampton defender Tino Livramento this summer. The Magpies have seen their advances for the full-back rebuffed by the Saints as they hold out for a fee of around £40m for the 18-year-old.

Livramento has just returned from an ACL injury and has featured for Southampton during pre-season as they head into a new campaign aiming to bounce back from relegation under new boss Russell Martin. It had appeared that the two clubs were far apart in negotiations and despite the Magpies’ interest, it seemed that Livramento would be staying on the south coast this summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, recent transfer speculation could have handed Newcastle a lifeline in their pursuit of the defender. That’s because Southampton are now viewed as favourites to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

Most Popular
Southampton are eyeing a move for Norwich City defender Max Aarons.Southampton are eyeing a move for Norwich City defender Max Aarons.
Southampton are eyeing a move for Norwich City defender Max Aarons.

Aarons has been very impressive during his time at Carrow Road and will likely be one of Martin’s first team regulars at St Mary’s should he make the move. Aarons’ potential move to the south coast, naturally, has a major knock-on effect on Livramento’s position in Martin’s squad.

Southampton have sold just one first-team player this summer and whilst Mohamed Salisu and James Ward-Prowse have also been linked with moves away this summer, currently, the need to sell some of their prized assets in order to balance the books has not occurred this summer. Livramento is chief among them and Newcastle’s interest could force their hand as the transfer window ticks by.

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Friday, September 1.

Related topics:Southampton