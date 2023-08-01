Anticipation for the new Premier League season is high and Newcastle United have a very tough start to the new campaign when they host Aston Villa. Both teams scored convincing home wins last year whilst their Premier League Summer Series clash in Philadelphia saw the pair play out a very entertaining 3-3 draw.

With anticipation, however, comes great demand for match tickets and a new ballot system for matches. This system gives all members an opportunity to attend games this year and the club have announced how the ballot system will work ahead of the clash with Villa.

When does the ticket ballot open?

The ballot for Newcastle United’s game with Aston Villa opens at 10am on Wednesday, August 2. Members have until 10am on Friday, August 4 to enter the ballot.

When will fans be notified about tickets?

Successful supporters will receive a confirmation email of their purchase after the registration period has closed and the random ballot has been conducted. Supporters can also check the ‘My Account’ section of their online ticketing account to see if they have been successful or not.

How much are tickets and can successful applicants sit next to each other?

Supporters who are successful in getting a ticket will be randomly assigned a seat in St James’ Park with prices ranging from £44 to £74. Payment will be taken after the ballot has been drawn.

Supporters will be allocated seats next to other members of their Family and Friends group provided they have linked their accounts on the online ticketing system. All tickets will be available to digitally download.

Newcastle United Supporters Trust reaction

This ticket news has caused mass debate on social media with supporters voicing concerns over the club's decision to randomly allocate seats and give supporters little choice over which price band their tickets are allocated to. In response to this, the NUST have released a statement.

It read: 'As an elected Board representing Trust members and the Newcastle United supporter community, we are hugely concerned by the update this morning regarding membership ballots for home tickets.

'Successful applicants will be randomly allocated seats ranging between £44 and £74, leaving fans with no choice at the total cost of their ticket. The potential difference in price between categories is significant and is a huge financial worry for many fans during a cost-of-living crisis.

'We share the concerns of our members at what appears to be a blanked approach to the ballot, especially as this is not something that was disclosed previously and fans were not aware of this when purchasing memberships only last week.

'It is imperative that the club puts Newcastle United fans first and maintains the integrity and uniqueness of the St James' Park atmosphere.