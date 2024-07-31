Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from across the Premier League.

Manchester United’s move for Bayern Munich defender Mathijs de Ligt may well have taken a step closer after Bundesliga giants left the Netherlands international out of their squad for their pre-season tour to South Korea.

The Red Devils have already enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market after completing the additions of Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee and Lille’s highly-rated centre-back Leny Yoro. Despite completing the signing of the latter, Erik ten Hag is still believed to be keen to add to his defensive ranks before the summer transfer window comes to a close at the end of August. His desire to complete the signing of another centre-back has been further heightened by an injury Yoro suffered in a pre-season friendly defeat against Arsenal and news is awaited on the severity of the blow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talks over a deal to reunite De Ligt with his former Ajax head coach at Old Trafford are said to be ongoing and Ten Hag has already confirmed his interest in the former Juventus defender during a recent interview with Dutch outlet AD.

He said: “It remains to be seen whether Matthijs de Ligt will come, I know him well. I wanted to sign him two years ago but at that time, he was already very far along to join Bayern. Believe it or not, his name did not come from me in the process. During my vacation I was three or four weeks out of the process. During that period it was really the club, the newly equipped scouting and recruitment department, that brought in these players. The fact that there are also Dutch people among them is in fact a coincidence. Primarily, these were players who were proposed from our organisation. But of course I support it, let that be clear. And we still make the choice together.”

Bild have reported an initial £30m offer was rejected by Bayern last week but the news De Ligt will not travel to Asia with a Bayern squad containing the likes of Joao Palhinha, Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala may only strengthen the Red Devils belief they can finally conclude a deal for the defender over the near future.

Forest set to land £6m winger wanted by Celtic and Wolves

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to continue what has already been a hectic summer transfer window with the signing of Portuguese winger Jota Silva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vitoria Guimaraes star is said to have been under consideration by the likes of Wolves, Brighton, Leicester City and Celtic in recent weeks - but is now ‘closing in on a deal’ to move to the City Ground according to HITC. A £6m deal is said to have been agreed with the Portuguese side and head coach Rui Borges has admitted a departure seems to be on the cards.

Nuno Espirito Santo, Manager of Nottingham Forest | Getty Images

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League qualifier with Maltese outfit Floriana, he said: “I didn’t know him but, after the first day (of training), I understood why he’s been successful. Because of his character, personality and the way he dedicates himself to work. He surprised me a lot. I have no doubt that he’ll be very successful. The players are ready. The transfer market is like this every year. Jota was a great example (for the squad). He surprised me very positively.