Anthony Gordon netted his first goal of the season at the weekend, capitalising on a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold to slot past Alisson. Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Gordon’s performance against the Reds was one of the best in his entire Premier League career to date, revealing that the former Everton man still has plenty of room to develop and get even better.

Wright told Premier League Productions: “Gordon, what I have seen of him, up until this point, that’s the best I have ever seen. I know he is nowhere near what his final form is like.

“But he caused so many problems for them. They got so dishevelled when he was running at them.”