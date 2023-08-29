‘Best I have ever seen’ - Ex-Arsenal man makes brilliant claim about Newcastle United star
Newcastle United were defeated by Liverpool on Sunday, but Anthony Gordon’s performance caught the eye of many.
Anthony Gordon netted his first goal of the season at the weekend, capitalising on a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold to slot past Alisson. Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Gordon’s performance against the Reds was one of the best in his entire Premier League career to date, revealing that the former Everton man still has plenty of room to develop and get even better.
Wright told Premier League Productions: “Gordon, what I have seen of him, up until this point, that’s the best I have ever seen. I know he is nowhere near what his final form is like.
“But he caused so many problems for them. They got so dishevelled when he was running at them.”
Gordon’s strike against Liverpool doubled his tally for Newcastle following his goal at Stamford Bridge at the end of last season and was the ninth Premier League goal of his career. Gordon and co will be aiming to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointment when they face Brighton on Saturday.