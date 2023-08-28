Anthony Gordon has outlined what Newcastle United need to do in order to become a top team after the Magpies fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Liverpool. Despite playing for over an hour with ten men and going a goal behind, the Reds fought back to win 2-1.

Speaking to NUFC TV post-match, Gordon revealed his disappointment at how things unfolded on Sunday and what his team must do in order to put that result behind them. Gordon said: “It’s hard to say really, you have to go through it to really understand it. It’s just really disappointing.

“The game started so well, we were in a good place but we just couldn’t get that second goal and against the top teams that’s exactly what you have to do.

“We played really well, we created the chances, we just weren’t clinical enough and that’s what is going to separate us from the real top teams. That’s where we need to push and focus on improving because if we can do that, we can beat anyone.”

Gordon put his side in the lead after a ferocious start to the clash at St James’ Park, capitalising on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to open his account for the season after a good start to the campaign for the former Everton man

“I feel really good at the minute in every way: physically, mentally, emotionally I just feel really good, confident.” Gordon said. “I’m getting used to the system more and more and I feel really good.