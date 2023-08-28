News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

‘Really disappointing’ - Newcastle United man outlines the improvements needed following Liverpool defeat

Newcastle United were defeated by Liverpool thanks to two Darwin Nunez strikes.

By Joe Buck
Published 28th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Anthony Gordon has outlined what Newcastle United need to do in order to become a top team after the Magpies fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Liverpool. Despite playing for over an hour with ten men and going a goal behind, the Reds fought back to win 2-1.

Speaking to NUFC TV post-match, Gordon revealed his disappointment at how things unfolded on Sunday and what his team must do in order to put that result behind them. Gordon said: “It’s hard to say really, you have to go through it to really understand it. It’s just really disappointing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The game started so well, we were in a good place but we just couldn’t get that second goal and against the top teams that’s exactly what you have to do.

Most Popular

“We played really well, we created the chances, we just weren’t clinical enough and that’s what is going to separate us from the real top teams. That’s where we need to push and focus on improving because if we can do that, we can beat anyone.”

Gordon put his side in the lead after a ferocious start to the clash at St James’ Park, capitalising on a Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake to open his account for the season after a good start to the campaign for the former Everton man

“I feel really good at the minute in every way: physically, mentally, emotionally I just feel really good, confident.” Gordon said. “I’m getting used to the system more and more and I feel really good.

“I took my chance well, it felt amazing but obviously it doesn’t mean anything anymore.”

Related topics:Liverpool