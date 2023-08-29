UEFA face a major headache ahead of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage draw which will take place on Thursday, August 31. Newcastle United fans are eagerly anticipating who the club will face in their first return to the competition in over two decades, but it may not be two of the continent’s biggest clubs.

That’s because the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have requested to be expelled by UEFA as Luis Rubiales, the federation’s president, is now facing investigation from Spanish prosecutors for sexual assault. Rubiales has been suspended from FIFA for 90 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UEFA have rejected the request from the RFEF, however, if they were to renege on that and accept, then all Spanish clubs would be withdrawn from European competition this season. For Newcastle, that would mean no potential ties against Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Sevilla or Atletico Madrid whilst Villareal, Real Betis and Osasuna wouldn’t be able to compete in the Europa League or Conference League.

The draw for the Champions League will take place in the evening of Thursday, August 31 and the Magpies will be put into Pot 4, based on their UEFA coefficient. Sevilla and Barcelona will be placed into Pot 1 whilst both Madrid sides will be in Pot 2.