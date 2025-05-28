The 7 big contract calls facing Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window

There are some major decisions lying in wait this summer as several Newcastle United players enter the final 12 months of their current contracts.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2024/25 season is now consigned to the history books and Newcastle United will hope to build on a memorable campaign during what seems likely to be a transformative summer transfer window.

The Magpies are expected to be active in the transfer market as they prepare for their return to the Champions League and aim to chase more silverware after finally bringing an end to their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy with their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo have all been linked with moves to St James Park after Magpies boss Eddie Howe expressed a desire for quick moves when the summer transfer window opens for business this weekend.

However, there will be some big calls to make on the future of several current members of Howe’s ranks who will enter the final 12 months of their current deals this summer.

Which Newcastle United players are entering the final year of their contract this summer?

Getty Images

Martin Dubravka

The long-serving goalkeeper provided invaluable cover for Magpies number one Nick Pope during his injury absence this season. The Slovakia international was rewarded with a new one-year deal - but found himself back on the bench when Pope returned to full fitness. Dubravka’s ability and professionalism is appreciated by Howe and his coaching staff - but a sensible offer could well see the experienced stopper depart this summer.

Kieran Trippier

The former England international was a game-changing signing when he joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in January 2022. Trippier provided the experience, leadership and ability that Howe craved and has been integral in United’s transformation from relegation candidates to Champions League qualifiers. However, the full-back could well depart St James Park this summer after being linked with a move away from Tyneside in recent months.

Matt Targett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-back was a big part of the United side that raced away from the relegation zone into the security of mid-table following his arrival in January 2022. However, his involvement has been limited by injuries over the last 18 months and it would be no surprise if Targett was to head to pastures new during the summer transfer window.

Fabian Schar

Years at club: Seven | Getty Images

A firm Eddie Howe favourite and with just cause too. The former Switzerland international has to come into the conversation as United’s best ever value-for-money signing after providing stellar service following a £3m move from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018. After penning a new one-year deal last month, Schar will be out of contract next summer - but he will remain a key part of Howe’s squad when the new season gets underway in August.

Emil Krafth

Another trusted member of Howe’s squad and someone who has been reliable throughout his time in charge at St James Park. Krafth penned a new one-year deal earlier this season and it seems likely he will remain part of the Magpies ranks this summer.

Nick Pope

The England stopper has been a fine signing for Newcastle and has played a key role in the Magpies recent renaissance. It seems increasingly likely Pope will have further competition for a place in Eddie Howe’s side after United were linked with a number of goalkeepers ahead of the summer transfer window. He will remain at St James Park when the new season gets underway - but there could be doubts over how solid his place as first-choice stopper will be.

Sean Longstaff

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

The Magpies academy graduate has reportedly been the subject of interest from Everton and Leeds United as he enters the final year of his Magpies deal. A sensible offer could well see Longstaff leaving his boyhood club this summer - but his status as a homegrown player could well complicate matters as Newcastle prepare their squad in line with Champions League eligibility rules.