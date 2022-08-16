Bookies reveal surprising odds for Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal to win Premier League title this season
Newcastle United have been given surprising odds to win the Premier League this season.
The Magpies have started the campaign with four points from their first two games and are yet to concede a goal so far this term.
It has been a good start to the season for Eddie Howe’s side who face the reigning champions Manchester City this weekend.
City will provide a stern test for Newcastle but the game at St James’s Park will act as a good litmus test of just exactly where Howe’s team are in their evolution.
Unsurprisingly, their opponents on Sunday have been made heavy-favourites to win another Premier League title this year.
Boyle Sports have City as 1/3 favourites to lift their third-straight Premier League trophy this season, with Liverpool seeing their odds drift from 5/2 to 6/1 after a disappointing start to the season.
Newcastle United have been made joint-fifth favourites for the title, but with odds of 100/1, the bookies don’t expect the Premier League trophy to be making an appearance on Tyneside in May.
Manchester United have also been given odds of 100/1 to win the league this season - a damning reflection of their shocking start to the campaign.
The Magpies will have to contend with Erling Haaland on Sunday and the Norwegian has been made favourite to lift the Golden Boot in his maiden Premier League campaign.
Mo Salah, Harry Kane and Gabriel Jesus have all been tipped to give Haaland a run for his money.