Borussia Dortmund 'shortlist' Newcastle United star and consider Magpies target

A Newcastle United star is said to be the subject of interest from the Champions League finalists.

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh has reportedly been ‘shortlisted’ by new Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin.

The one-time Liverpool midfielder was named as successor to Edin Terzic after his departure from the beaten Champions League finalists was confirmed earlier this month. Sahin is facing a number of key decisions over the squad he inherited from his predecessor and Magpies winger Minteh is said to be one options being considered by the Bundesliga club.

The Gambia international is yet to make a senior appearance for Newcastle after joining the Magpies in a £6m deal from Danish club Odense last summer. The youngster was immediately sent out on loan to Dutch giants Feyenoord and enjoyed an impressive season-long stint in Rotterdam.

After scoring his first goal in a 5-1 hammering of FC Utrecht in September, Minteh went on to score 11 goals and provide six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions during his time at De Kuip Stadium.

The Magpies winger also appeared in the Champions League and Europa League and helped his side win the Dutch Cup - although he was sent off in their final victory and NEC Nijmegen after receiving two yellow cards. As it stands, Minteh will return to Tyneside for pre-season training over the coming weeks and he has already received the backing of Magpies manager Eddie Howe after he congratulated Minteh on his achievements during his time with Feyenoord.

Speaking in April, he said: "I have been keeping a very close eye on him. That would have been a great day for him despite the sending off. I think he has done really well and attacked the challenge of going alone, new league, new team-mates and has played in the Champions League. I think he has done really well this year and he can be proud of his efforts. I have tended not to communicate, I think you are better of letting the players focus and not give them too many distractions. Let's wait and see what happens in his next step."

However, there have been reports Minteh could be sold over the coming weeks as Newcastle continue to battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations - and Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger has claimed Dortmund are considering a move for the Magpies youngster and another player that has been linked with a move to Tyneside in recent months.

He posted: “These three players are among those on the list of the new #BVB coach Nuri Sahin: Yankuba Minteh, Ferdi Kadıoğlu and Jerdy Schouten. Minteh, who impressed on loan at Feyenoord Rotterdam and is returning to Newcastle for the time being, is one of several candidates for the wing - if another transfer of Jadon Sancho does not work out or one of the candidates for sale (Malen/Adeyemi) leaves.”