Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United tactical masterstroke amid Pep Guardiola complaints

After a tricky first-half in which the visitors dominated the ball and play, it took a tactical masterstroke by Eddie Howe at the break to completely transform their fortunes. Having made ten changes from the win over Sheffield United, it wasn’t surprising to see the Magpies but in a disjointed 45 minutes that saw them head into the break level by sheer grit and determination.

However, all that changed after the half-time whistle - and it was all down to a tactical and personnel change by Howe. Lewis Miley and Lewis Hall, both of whom were making their full first-team debuts for the club, were withdrawn and replaced by Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Almost immediately, this change paid dividends as both the crowd and team lifted following Guimaraes and Gordon’s respective introduction. The Brazilian was able to help regain control and balance in midfield whilst Gordon added much needed pace and energy on the left-wing.

From the second the game resumed after half-time, Newcastle’s energy increased, their pressing intensity increased and Manchester City, who had had it all their own way in the first period, seemed almost shell shocked by Newcastle stepping on the gas. The crowd responded to this change and Alexander Isak’s goal just eight minutes into the half only served to lift the roof off St James’ Park.

From then, every tackle was celebrated like a goal and when Paul Dummett put in a trademark slide to stop Jack Grealish, passers by would have been forgiven if they’d thought United had extended their lead, such was the response to the moment. St James’ Park was alive and the treble-winners were rocked.

Paul Dummett tackles Jack Grealish

Pep Guardiola, who until that point had a perfect record against Howe over his managerial career, appeared agitated on the sidelines and was booked near the end of the game following his complaints over a decision. It certainly wasn’t Newcastle at their best on the pitch, but off it, the whole stadium was buzzing and Manchester City were downed by virtue of sheer relentless energy.