Newcastle United will find out their first Carabao Cup opponents this week. Their qualification for the Champions League means the Magpies were handed a bye for the Carabao Cup second round that is due to be completed this week.

12 Premier League sides will play this week before the eight teams that qualified for various European competitions are added to the hat. Fulham and Tottenham and Burnley and Nottingham Forest will play out all Premier League ties meaning there will be at least two top-flight sides that exit the competition before Newcastle are added to the hat.

Eddie Howe’s side finished as runners-up last season having been beaten 2-0 by Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in their first appearance in a major final for over 20 years. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about the Carabao Cup:

When is the Carabao Cup draw?

Newcastle United will find out their opponents for the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday, 30 August. The draw will be conducted following the conclusion of Doncaster Rovers’ clash with Premier League side Everton live on Sky Sports.

The draw has no set time, however, it will almost certainly be conducted after 10pm with draws last season often taking place well after the full-time whistle of the broadcasted game. Everton’s trip to the Keepmoat Stadium kicks-off at 8pm.

What is the format of the Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup is a straight knockout competition with 32 teams competing in the third round. There will be no extra-time until the semi-final stage so any match that ends in a draw after 90 minutes will head straight to a penalty shootout.

Who could Newcastle United face in the Carabao Cup?

Unlike the early rounds of the competition that are split into north and south sections, the third round is not regionalised, meaning Newcastle can face anyone still in the competition. Local rivals Sunderland were defeated on penalties by Crewe Alexandra in the first round and thus the wait for a Tyne-Wear derby continues.