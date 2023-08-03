The upcoming series will air on Amazon Prime on Friday, August 11 and run for four episodes. It will catalogue Newcastle’s brilliant season that saw them qualify for the Champions League - one that also saw them reach a major final for the first time in 25 years.

The Magpies fell short against Manchester United on that occasion, however, that was far from their only run-in with Erik ten Hag’s side last year. Five weeks after that defeat at Wembley, Manchester United came to St James’ Park in a massive Champions League qualification showdown.

Ahead of the game, ten Hag had criticised some tactics he believed Newcastle employed in matches - much to the annoyance of Magpies boss Eddie Howe. And new footage from the documentary has highlighted how Howe used these comments in his pre-match team talk.

Speaking initially as a voiceover, Howe said: “I just want to try and maximise what we can from the group of players that we have. To try and direct their thoughts, there’s no set way and I don’t have a formula that I use as to what I say.

“It’s emotion at the time, it’s gut instinct. But I think anger can be a positive emotion.

Footage then appears of Howe in the changing room surrounded by his players. “My final message today is - and I’m going to do something that I rarely do - but I felt upon hearing the comments that I needed to relay it to you.” Howe said.

“So comments from their manager: ‘they have the lowest ball in play time in the league and are quite successful in slowing the game down. It’s an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to play against them. So it’s up to us to get the speed in the game and we are also dependent on the refereeing as well.’

“Why am I telling you that? Well if they want a quick game coming here, let’s give it to them. Let’s blow them away with our running, let’s be intense in every action that we do, let’s make it a quick game. Let’s go.”