A former Newcastle United striker has made a bold claim about a current Magpies star during Monday’s win at Leicester City.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

There was once a time when hearing Craig Bellamy talking would provoke a ‘shhhhh’ from all four corners of St James’ Park.

Back during his playing career, when the Welsh international forged a fearsome partnership with Magpies legend Alan Shearer, Bellamy was well-known for his ‘lively’ conversations with referees that usually ended up the then-United striker receiving a yellow card for his troubles. However, Newcastle supporters will love hearing what Bellamy had to say in his role as a Sky Sports pundit ahead of Monday’s 3-0 win at Leicester City as he revealed his love for one current Magpies star and even backed his old club for a surprise Premier League title win.

A brace from Jacob Murphy and a Harvey Barnes strike put Eddie Howe’s side in control at the King Power Stadium as a dominant display boosted their hopes of landing one of the five Champions League places on offer in the Premier League this season and pushed the Foxes closer to relegation into the Championship. A number of United players stood out during a professional display - but Bellamy picked out Magpies captain Bruno Guimaraes for special praise as he described the Brazil international as ‘a top end player’ and revealed the former Lyon midfielder can become a Premier League champion with Newcastle - if the league’s profit and sustainability regulations allow them to spend.

What did Craig Bellamy say about Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes?

Speaking on Monday night, the man who scored a historic Champions League goal to help Sir Bobby Robson’s Magpies claim a 3-2 win at Feyenoord in 2002 told Sky Sports: “I just love this kid. His appetite for the game, his quality, putting final balls in but also how he presses. It can annoy a lot of people, I actually get excited by it but when they win a challenge and cheer the crowd, get the crowd up, they show their intent and that’s why in the last couple of years I’ve been a big fan of this football team. I like him deeper, I have to be honest, he takes his responsibility seriously, he plays for the team, he respects the team and they clearly respect him.

“Even last year, when we (Burnley) played against them, especially at Turf Moor, he was the best player to come to Turf Moor last year. He commanded the game, we couldn’t get near him. He could deal with you one-on-one, he always had a picture in his head, always scanning, he’s real top end. He is a player, and I am sure in the next years or so it can happen with Newcastle, he can go on and win this league. That’s the type of profile I see him as - if PSR allows them to spend like the others have.”