Newcastle United transfers: One Magpies midfielder could be on the move again in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden could be on the move again this winter with Championship clubs reportedly ‘on alert’ over his potential availability. Hayden is currently on loan at Belgian side Standard Liege and has played fairly regularly for them since his move away from Tyneside in September.

However, reports from Football Insider have suggested that the Magpies may recall Hayden from this loan spell when the winter window opens. Hayden spent last season on-loan at Norwich City but was not signed on a permanent basis by the Canaries and spent all summer searching for another club with his time at Newcastle United coming to an end.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he is contracted to the club until 2026, Hayden isn’t part of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans and will be allowed to leave the club on a permanent basis should they receive an offer for his services. If Hayden’s time at Liege does come to an end this winter, then there will likely be great interest from the Championship in the midfielder and he could be set for yet another loan spell to England’s second division.