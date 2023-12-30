Championship clubs ‘on alert’ for Newcastle United midfielder amid January transfer speculation
Newcastle United transfers: One Magpies midfielder could be on the move again in January.
Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden could be on the move again this winter with Championship clubs reportedly ‘on alert’ over his potential availability. Hayden is currently on loan at Belgian side Standard Liege and has played fairly regularly for them since his move away from Tyneside in September.
However, reports from Football Insider have suggested that the Magpies may recall Hayden from this loan spell when the winter window opens. Hayden spent last season on-loan at Norwich City but was not signed on a permanent basis by the Canaries and spent all summer searching for another club with his time at Newcastle United coming to an end.
Although he is contracted to the club until 2026, Hayden isn’t part of Eddie Howe’s first-team plans and will be allowed to leave the club on a permanent basis should they receive an offer for his services. If Hayden’s time at Liege does come to an end this winter, then there will likely be great interest from the Championship in the midfielder and he could be set for yet another loan spell to England’s second division.
Newcastle currently have a quartet of players on-loan in the Championship with Jamal Lewis at Watford, Harrison Ashby at Swansea City, Jeff Hendrick on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday and Ryan Fraser at Southampton. Hayden, who as mentioned spent last season at Carrow Road, has plenty of experience in the Championship having played an important role in Newcastle’s triumph back in 2017 - a season after he helped Hull City secure promotion whilst on-loan from Arsenal.