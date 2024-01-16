Premier League transfer news: A former Championship striker has been linked with a big money move to the Premier League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Premier League:

Chelsea interested in £73m striker

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres this month. Gyokeres has scored 20 goals in just 24 appearances in all competitions this season - and has registered a further ten assists as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sweden international only moved to Sporting CP from Coventry City for around £20m in the summer, but his form in Portugal could see him move back to England. The Blues have been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, but will be forced to trigger his release clause and pay £73m for the striker should they want to sign him.

Gyokeres moved to England from his homeland in 2018 when he was signed by Brighton and Hove Albion, before making the switch to Coventry City on a permanent basis in 2021. Gyokeres was briefly linked with a move to Newcastle United during the summer before his transfer to Sporting CP.

Manchester United ‘eye’ Barcelona star

According to reports from Sky Germany, Manchester United have shown interest in signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. Araujo has been a first-team regular under Xavi at the Camp Nou and is reportedly very reluctant to leave the club this month.

However, Barcelona’s financial situation means that any player would likely be allowed to leave should a club come in with an acceptable offer. According to reports, the Red Devils would likely be made to pay £69m to sign the Uruguayan.

Aston Villa ‘agree deal’ for fullback

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign Red Star Belgrade defender Kosta Nedeljkovic for £7.8m. Nedeljkovic only turned 18 in December and has represented Serbia at Under-19 level - as well as becoming a regular at senior level for his club.