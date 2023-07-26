Just three days after their exciting 3-3 draw with Aston Villa in Philadelphia, Newcastle face Chelsea at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta - the former home of winger Miguel Almiron and CEO Darren Eales. Despite a disappointing season last year, Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be a tough test of Newcastle’s credentials ahead of the new season.

Chelsea come into the game on the back of a 4-3 win over Brighton in their opening game and could welcome back one of their key players when they face Newcastle in Atlanta. Reece James, who joined up with the squad in the USA late, could feature against Eddie Howe’s side with Pochettino revealing the defender is in his plans following athree-month injury lay-off.

Chelsea defender Reece James could feature against Newcastle United in the Premier League Summer Series.

Pochettino said: “Yes, of course it's good to have him back. He is a very important player for us and it’s good to have a player like him back. Hopefully, he can play.”

James hasn’t featured for Chelsea since mid-April and missed the game against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge on the final day of last season. The Blues, however, will be without Wesley Fofana and Armando Broja with injury keeping the pair out of the trip to the USA.

The Magpies, meanwhile, have been boosted by the return of Joe Willock to first-team training. Willock missed the last two games of last season after suffering a hamstring injury during the win over Brighton and is yet to feature for the Magpies during pre-season.