Dan Ashworth target linked with Man Utd as Newcastle United await talks

Manchester United and Newcastle United are preparing for negotiations over a move that would take Magpies sporting director Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford.

The former FA Head of Elite Development is currently on gardening leave after indicating his wish to take up a new role with the Red Devils - but Newcastle are remaining firm with their demands for a fee of over £15m for the man they trusted to lead their rebuild following a PIF-led takeover in October 2021. There has been a concern within the Magpies hierarchy Ashworth’s knowledge of their financial situation and transfer plans could hand a big advantage to their Premier League rivals - and one reported Magpies target has already been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Telegraph have reported Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi, a player admired by several figures at St James Park, has attracted interest from the Red Devils and revealed new Eagles manager Oliver Glasner is facing a battle to retain the key players he inherited from Hodgson. Liverpool are also said to be keen admirers of former Chelsea defender Guehi, who is under contract until the summer of 2026, meaning only a big offer would tempt Palace into parting ways with a defender that has been one of the major positives of a difficult season.

Spurs eye Everton midfielder as ‘alternative’ to Chelsea star

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to strengthen their midfield ranks this summer and have identified Conor Gallagher as their main target.

The Chelsea and England star has been widely tipped to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and has been routinely linked with a number of Premier League rivals, despite being a regular feature in Mauricio Pochettino’s side throughout the season. Selling to their London rivals would not be the preferred option for Chelsea and there has been talk Gallagher could be rewarded for his form with an improved deal.

That has led Spurs to consider alternative options to the former Crystal Palace loan star - and journalist Dean Jones has claimed they have put former Manchester United midfielder James Garner on their shortlist after he impressed at Everton.

He told GiveMeSport: “Garner is probably a Gallagher alternative that Tottenham might look at. Obviously, it’s very early days to be analysing the summer transfer window. We know that Tottenham are still waiting to see if Conor Gallagher does become available because there is a feeling still that he might and the longer that contract situation goes on, the longer they will believe that something might be able to happen.

“But, if Conor Gallagher does end up signing a contract extension, they need to have a list of names they immediately turn to. And I guess James Garner kind of fits the profile somewhat so yeah, an interesting one to look out for."

West Ham urged to move for Middlesbrough star

Hayden Hackney has been one of the main positives of what has been a difficult season for Middlesbrough. Despite being viewed as a play-off contender ahead of the campaign, Michael Carrick’s side currently sit ten points adrift of the top six, despite claiming an impressive 2-1 win at runaway leaders Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney

The future of England Under-21 midfielder Hackney has been a consistent talking point throughout the season and several Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for a player that was recently named as North East Football Writers young player of the year. Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes West Ham would be the perfect home for the youngster should he be handed the chance to leave the Riverside Stadium.

