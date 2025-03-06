Newcastle United’s Fan Advisory Board have issued a very strong response to news that season ticket prices will increase next season.

Newcastle United have announced that season ticket prices will increase by 5% for a third consecutive season. Whilst other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Brentford, have committed to a price freeze for the 2025/26 season, thousands of Magpies fans will be forced to pay more for a season ticket next season.

With a sizeable proportion of current season ticket holders also facing a major hike as long-term price deals come to an end, the club’s decision to raise season ticket prices further has caused a great stir amongst the fan base. In January, the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) issued an open letter to CEO Darren Eales, imploring the club to follow the lead of their rivals and consider freezing ticket prices. That plea, however, has seemingly fallen on deaf ears following today’s announcement.

Newcastle United FAB statement

Newcastle United’s Fan Advisory Board took to social media to react to the season ticket price increases, revealing they are ‘hugely disappointed’ by the club’s decision and that they have requested full consultation on future decisions.

‘We unanimously reject the decision by the club to raise adult season ticket prices by 5% for the third consecutive season.’ An FAB statement read.

‘Against the backdrop of the long-term deal ending, and the announcement made by the club earlier this week regarding improved financial performance for the year to 30 June 2024, we reject the choice made by the club to increase the cost of all adult season tickets by a further 5%. Our position remains that there should be no further increases on top of the end of the long-term freeze.

‘We are hugely disappointed and request full consultation on all other ticketing decisions. This includes, individual match tickets, cup scheme and memberships.’

Darren Eales’ season ticket admission

Eales, meanwhile, just days after Newcastle United posted their financial results, ones that show the club raked in £320.3m in revenue, described the increase as ‘unavoidable’ as the club aims to compete with restrictions put on them by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

“Raising ticket prices is a decision we make reluctantly but it is one that is unavoidable if we are to keep pace and build towards our collective ambitions.” Eales said.

“In a world of profit and sustainability rules, we must continue to face up to challenging decisions and find a balance that keeps football affordable while ensuring the club is able to compete. Without this approach, achieving the sustainable success we all crave simply becomes impossible.

“We continue to relentlessly pursue other revenue opportunities, and we have achieved rapid commercial growth to fuel our progress, as well as offsetting growing operational costs.”

Eales also directly referenced the FAB, continuing: “I want to acknowledge the club's Fan Advisory Board members for their clear feedback. I am sorry that this is not the universal price freeze you asked for, but I hope you understand why this is a decision we must take after careful consideration.

“I thank all of you sincerely for your continued support and hope as many season ticket holders as possible will join us for another exciting season.”