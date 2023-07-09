Departed Newcastle United man joins new club on trial amid goalkeeper update

News you can trust since 1849
Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle United finished 4th in the Premier League table last season and will be hoping for the same again in the next campaign. The Toon Army are looking forward to playing Champions League football next term.

Eddie Howe’s side have snapped up midfielder Sandro Tonali to bolster their squad. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Goalkeeper update

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow’s hunt for a new club has taken a fresh twist. Middlesbrough, who have been heavily linked with a swoop for the stopper, have now delved into the transfer market to sign Senegal international Seny Dieng from Championship rivals QPR instead.

This is likely to end their pursuit of the former Nottingham Forest man and could swing the door open for other clubs to swoop in instead. The likes of Hull City, AFC Bournemouth, Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers have been mentioned as potential suitors.

Free agent on trial in the EFL

Newcastle made the tough decision to release goalkeeper Dan Langley at the end of last season and the 22-year-old is now weighing up his options as a free agent. He had loan spells away at Spennymoor Town and Gateshead over recent years to get some experience under his belt.

In this latest update, he has now linked up with Carlisle United on trial and played for Paul Simpson’s side in their most recent pre-season friendly against Scottish side Annan Athletic, as per a report by the News & Star. The Cumbrians are back in League One following their promotion from League Two in late May after they beat Stockport County in the play-off final at Wembley.

