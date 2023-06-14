Dan Langley has posted a message to Newcastle United fans after his exit was confirmed.

Langley is one of a number of players who will formally leave the club at the end of the month when their contracts expire.

The 22-year-old – who had loan spells at non-league clubs Gateshead and Spennymoor Town last season – made two pre-season appearances for Newcastle the season before last when Steve Bruce was head coach.

Boyhood United fan Langley tweeted: "6 years on and my time at Newcastle has come to an end.

"Want to say a massive thanks to all the staff for helping me over my time here. It’s been a honour to have been able to represent my boyhood club and meet some of the best people along the way. Thanks @NUFC for everything!"