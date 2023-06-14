Departing Newcastle United player posts message to fans
Newcastle United goalkeeper Dan Langley has posted a message to fans after the club published its retained list.
Dan Langley has posted a message to Newcastle United fans after his exit was confirmed.
Langley is one of a number of players who will formally leave the club at the end of the month when their contracts expire.
The 22-year-old – who had loan spells at non-league clubs Gateshead and Spennymoor Town last season – made two pre-season appearances for Newcastle the season before last when Steve Bruce was head coach.
Boyhood United fan Langley tweeted: "6 years on and my time at Newcastle has come to an end.
"Want to say a massive thanks to all the staff for helping me over my time here. It’s been a honour to have been able to represent my boyhood club and meet some of the best people along the way. Thanks @NUFC for everything!"
Newcastle also confirmed today that Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff would be leaving when their contracts expire along with Harry Barclay, Niall Brookwell, Joe Oliver, Josh Stewart and Isaac Westendorf.