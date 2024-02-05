Dermot Gallagher rules on Newcastle United v Luton Town penalty call and praises VAR
Dermot Gallagher has given his view on the decision to award Luton Town a penalty against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.
Dermot Gallagher believes Thomas Bramall made the correct call in awarding Luton Town a penalty against Newcastle United on Saturday. Bramall initially gave a free-kick to the visitors after Dan Burn pulled down Chiedozie Ogbene on the edge of the penalty box.
However, VAR checked the decision and upgraded the free-kick to a penalty after it was judged the foul was committed in the box. Gallagher, speaking to Sky Sports Ref Watch, agreed with Bramall’s decision to award a foul and praised the technology for making the correct decision in awarding a penalty.
Gallagher said: “He pulls him back there and there and it’s also a clip on the ankle. I think it is good use of VAR and also it highlighted something as well because the referee gives the foul, he wasn’t sent to the screen. The only decision is, was it inside the area or outside the area?”
Carlton Morris eventually converted the spot-kick after being reordered to take his initial effort, which he also dispatched, by referee Bramall. Luton would go on to double their lead just moments later through Elijah Adebayo but were pulled back by goals from Kieran Trippier and Harvey Barnes who was making his first appearance in black and white since late-September.
Some complaints from the visitors over a potential foul on Ross Barkley ahead of Barnes’ equaliser were waved away by the referee and Gallagher agreed that no infringement had been committed by Lewis Miley on the former Everton man: “The referee has the best view, he says no and the game goes on.” Gallagher continued. “I don’t think it’s a foul.”