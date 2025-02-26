Liverpool will be without Arne Slot on the touchline tonight when they host Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side head to Merseyside aiming to match what just one Newcastle United team have ever done - win a Premier League match at Anfield. They have been defeated on their last three visits there, losing by an aggregate scoreline of 9-3 in those matches.

However, they will head to the north west with confidence they can rewrite history again this season, as they did at Old Trafford and the Emirates Stadium. A win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend will have boosted their confidence with a much improved performance from the one they put in at the Etihad Stadium eleven days ago a must tonight.

The Reds, though, head into tonight’s game on the back of a win against Manchester City - one that moved them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League. However, they will not have Slot in the dugout tonight as he serves the first of a two-match ban after being sent-off against Everton earlier this month.

Former Toffees and Aston Villa defender Johnny Heitinga will instead take charge of Liverpool tonight in a move that was only confirmed earlier today by the FA.

FA statement on Arne Slot ban

A statement from the FA read: ‘Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have been charged following the Premier League fixture between the clubs on Wednesday, 12 February.

‘It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle.

‘The Liverpool manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished.

‘It is alleged that Liverpool’s assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official, which led to his dismissal. It is further alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off.

‘Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have until next Wednesday, 19 February, to provide their respective responses.’

Slot response to Everton red card

Speaking two days after their draw with the Toffees, Slot, who was banned from taking part in media duties in the aftermath of their match at Goodison Park, admitted that ‘emotions’ had got the better of him on the night: "Emotions got the better of me,” Slot said.

“If I could do that differently, if I look back I would love to do that differently, and I hope to do that differently next time.

“I think what happened was that the extra five minutes ended up being eight. It happened a lot.

“I should have acted differently after the game, but it's an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that's definitely what I did.”