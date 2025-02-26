Liverpool face Newcastle United at Anfield tonight - with Mohamed Salah set to play a crucial role in how proceedings unfold on Merseyside.

Salah netted a brace in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park, with his second-half performance alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold inspiring Arne Slot’s side to a turnaround and within minutes of sealing victory. Fabian Schar’s late equaliser rescued a deserved point for Newcastle United in one of the games of the season to date.

Salah goes into tonight’s game having netted 25 Premier League goals this season, six more than Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland, the men breathing down his neck at the top of the goalscoring charts. It has been another fantastic season for the Egyptian, but a large cloud surrounding his future at Anfield looms large.

Salah has less than six months left on his current contract and there are no guarantees that he will extend his stay in Merseyside beyond the end of the season. With Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold also entering the final few months of their respective deals, Liverpool face some critical decisions in the coming months.

Salah’s contract admission

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of their clash with Newcastle United, Salah revealed that he wasn’t thinking about his contract situation ahead of what could be a crucial run of games, beginning this evening: “No, in a very polite way.” Salah said.

“I'm just thinking about the Premier League and we'll see at the end of the season. I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans.

“I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn't lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all. I think that's what the city is about - they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all.

“Playing at a top club like Liverpool, fighting for every trophy every year, is incredible. I feel like I'm in very good shape and trying to make sure that not only I improve but that the players around me are improving as well.”